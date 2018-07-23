Independent Bank (INDB) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INDB. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Independent Bank from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.38%. equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

In other news, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $290,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,566 shares of company stock worth $1,223,444 in the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 55.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

