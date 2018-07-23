Incyte Co. (INCY) Position Lifted by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,535 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,284,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,374 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,087,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,614,000 after acquiring an additional 118,299 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 507,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,079,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $140.11.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.03 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $4,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,924.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

