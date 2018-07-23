ImpulseCoin (IMPS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One ImpulseCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. ImpulseCoin has a market cap of $21,158.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImpulseCoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00028672 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00035143 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005487 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00050304 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00381478 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017976 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official website is www.impulsecoin.io . ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin

Buying and Selling ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpulseCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImpulseCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImpulseCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

