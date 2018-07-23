IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $248.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $248.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $537.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.14 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 530.24%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.43.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William T. End sold 9,470 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $1,973,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock worth $2,405,215. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

