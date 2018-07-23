IDACORP (IDA) and SSE PLC/S (SSEZY) Critical Comparison

IDACORP (NYSE: IDA) and SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

IDACORP has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. IDACORP pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSE PLC/S pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. IDACORP has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDACORP and SSE PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.47 $212.41 million $4.21 22.08 SSE PLC/S $35.96 billion 0.51 $2.09 billion $1.56 11.55

SSE PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP. SSE PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and SSE PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 15.88% 9.62% 3.45% SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SSE PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IDACORP and SSE PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 2 1 0 0 1.33 SSE PLC/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

IDACORP presently has a consensus target price of $82.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.25%. Given IDACORP’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IDACORP is more favorable than SSE PLC/S.

Summary

IDACORP beats SSE PLC/S on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided electric service to approximately 545,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,857 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, and 223 energized distribution substations, as well as approximately 27,441 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc produces, generates, distributes, and supplies electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. The company generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. Its electricity networks transmit and distribute electricity to approximately 3.7 million businesses, offices, and homes through approximately 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables; and gas networks distribute gas to approximately 5.7 million homes, offices, and businesses through 75,000 kilometers of gas mains. The company also supplies electricity and gas to approximately 9 million households and businesses under the SSE, Scottish Hydro, Southern Electric, SWALEC, Atlantic, and Airtricity brands. In addition, it maintains and replaces street and highway lighting; designs, builds, owns, and operates networks for electricity, gas, water, and heat; and provides network capacity, bandwidth, and data center services. Further, the company offers energy-related products and services, including home services, such as gas boiler covers, central heating and wiring maintenance and installation, telephone line rental, and calls and broadband services; and supplying, installing, maintaining, and reading meters in the household, commercial, industrial, and generation sectors. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

