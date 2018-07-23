IBM Common Stock (IBM) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. Nomura started coverage on IBM Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded IBM Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBM Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM Common Stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.07.

Get IBM Common Stock alerts:

IBM Common Stock opened at $146.35 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. IBM Common Stock has a 12 month low of $137.45 and a 12 month high of $171.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 billion. IBM Common Stock had a return on equity of 69.84% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. equities research analysts expect that IBM Common Stock will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBM Common Stock by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,755,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,860,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM Common Stock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,958,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,875,000 after purchasing an additional 259,304 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBM Common Stock by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,495,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,320,000 after purchasing an additional 306,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM Common Stock by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,115,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBM Common Stock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,905,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,277 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM Common Stock

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.