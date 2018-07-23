HyperStake Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. HyperStake has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1,028.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperStake has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00172503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000480 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004697 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,287,411,889 coins. HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io . The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperStake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

