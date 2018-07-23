Huntington National Bank Sells 973 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. opened at $136.37 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $137.97.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on TIF shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In related news, insider Pamela H. Cloud sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $7,285,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $146,273.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,318 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

