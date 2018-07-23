Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola opened at $45.28 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $193.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Societe Generale set a $46.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

