Huntington National Bank Has $1.93 Million Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stoneridge by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 851,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 481,254 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 294,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 118,463 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Stoneridge by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 56,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 6,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $178,108.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,648.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoneridge opened at $33.72 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $225.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research set a $35.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

