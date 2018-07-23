Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hudson Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.5872813358952 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Hudson Technologies traded down $0.05, hitting $1.84, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 884,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,963. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.88 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.51%. sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hudson Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered Hudson Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hudson Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In related news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 12,224 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $30,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Parrillo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,600. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

