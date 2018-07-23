Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $5,135,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands traded down $0.36, reaching $78.95, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat . 92,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,546. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.