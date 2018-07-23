Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,446 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 24,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,097,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 38,693 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 42,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies traded up $0.48, hitting $97.55, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 129,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,833. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.84.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,274.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.