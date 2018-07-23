HomeBlockCoin Market Cap Reaches $82,209.00 (HBC)

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, HomeBlockCoin has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. HomeBlockCoin has a total market cap of $82,209.00 and $301.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HomeBlockCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013500 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015552 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HomeBlockCoin Coin Profile

HBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin . The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HomeBlockCoin’s official website is www.homeblockcoin.com

HomeBlockCoin Coin Trading

HomeBlockCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HomeBlockCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HomeBlockCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HomeBlockCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

