Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.6% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $202.45 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $207.60. The stock has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.28.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

