Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot opened at $202.45 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.28.

In other news, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

