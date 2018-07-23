Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic traded up $0.53, reaching $88.55, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 89,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

