Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) by 17,565.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. TLP Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 1,118.4% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

NYSE HLT opened at $81.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 14.87%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

