Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HRTX. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 26th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 239.94% and a negative net margin of 515.27%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 222.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 50,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $225,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,469 shares of company stock worth $17,218,958. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after acquiring an additional 535,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,005,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,651,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,109 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

