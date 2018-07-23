Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $63,339,404.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $278,826,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Argus raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.57 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

