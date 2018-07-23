Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTBK opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $681.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Wilton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,013.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $552,110 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

