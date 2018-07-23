Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 1,203.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. SPX Flow Inc has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.60 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SPX Flow in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Vertical Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

