Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (PLCE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

PLCE stock opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.37. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.78 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.09.

In other Childrens Place news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,863,195.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,419.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

