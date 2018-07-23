Heartland Express (HTLD) PT Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

HTLD stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. 18,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,384. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Tahira K. Hira bought 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $667,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Heartland Express by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,445 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,313,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,804 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Heartland Express by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

