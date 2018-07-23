HealthStream (HSTM) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our HOLD rating and will review our $26 PT following tomorrow’s conference call and management follow-up call. The company reported a solid 2Q’18 with revenue in-line and operating profit upside. 2018 guidance was provided only in terms of ASC 606 and was maintained for revenue with a 6% increase (at the mid-point) in the operating profit growth range. While we are encouraged in the operating profit over- achievement, we are eager to ascertain on the opportunity for revenue growth re- acceleration before getting more constructive.””

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded HealthStream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of HSTM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $29.16. 95,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,870. The company has a market capitalization of $941.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.74. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, CFO Gerard M. Hayden, Jr. sold 14,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $383,959.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $90,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,024.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 45.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

