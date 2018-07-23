Head-To-Head Survey: Barrick Gold (ABX) vs. Seabridge Gold (SA)

Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and Seabridge Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $8.37 billion 1.72 $1.44 billion $0.75 16.49 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$7.93 million ($0.14) -86.07

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 2 13 3 0 2.06 Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barrick Gold presently has a consensus target price of $15.96, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Seabridge Gold does not pay a dividend. Barrick Gold pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 11.22% 7.62% 3.43% Seabridge Gold N/A -3.28% -3.02%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Seabridge Gold on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

