Head-To-Head Review: Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) vs. Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: TRIP) and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet Inc Class A has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.8% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Alphabet Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Alphabet Inc Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and Alphabet Inc Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock 3 17 2 0 1.95 Alphabet Inc Class A 0 4 31 1 2.92

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $42.41, indicating a potential downside of 29.14%. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus target price of $1,224.96, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Alphabet Inc Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet Inc Class A is more favorable than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and Alphabet Inc Class A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock $1.56 billion 5.28 -$19.00 million $0.48 124.69 Alphabet Inc Class A $110.86 billion 7.51 $12.66 billion $32.05 37.38

Alphabet Inc Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock. Alphabet Inc Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and Alphabet Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock -1.73% 4.92% 2.91% Alphabet Inc Class A 14.19% 15.58% 12.48%

Summary

Alphabet Inc Class A beats Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 20 other media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The company's Websites feature 600 million reviews and opinions on 7.5 million places comprising 1.2 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 750,000 vacation rentals; 4.6 million restaurants; and 915,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

