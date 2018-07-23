Head-To-Head Review: IMPINJ (PI) versus LG Display (LPL)

IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

LG Display pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. IMPINJ does not pay a dividend. LG Display pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

IMPINJ has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IMPINJ and LG Display, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPINJ 0 5 2 0 2.29 LG Display 1 3 2 0 2.17

IMPINJ currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. LG Display has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. Given LG Display’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LG Display is more favorable than IMPINJ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMPINJ and LG Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMPINJ $125.30 million 4.33 -$17.32 million ($0.29) -87.41 LG Display $24.59 billion 0.27 $1.60 billion $2.40 3.90

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than IMPINJ. IMPINJ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LG Display, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of IMPINJ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of IMPINJ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IMPINJ and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPINJ -24.95% -11.89% -9.03% LG Display 4.31% 7.69% 4.00%

Summary

LG Display beats IMPINJ on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform. In addition, the company's platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, drivers' licenses, food, and luggage to consumer and business applications, including inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, airline, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

