Head to Head Review: CIRCOR International (CIR) vs. ZK International Group (ZKIN)

CIRCOR International (NYSE: CIR) and ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CIRCOR International and ZK International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIRCOR International presently has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.97%. Given CIRCOR International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than ZK International Group.

Dividends

CIRCOR International pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. ZK International Group does not pay a dividend. CIRCOR International pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CIRCOR International and ZK International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International -1.32% 6.05% 2.27% ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of CIRCOR International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ZK International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of CIRCOR International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIRCOR International and ZK International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International $661.71 million 1.22 $11.78 million $1.71 23.89 ZK International Group $44.95 million 0.98 $5.87 million N/A N/A

CIRCOR International has higher revenue and earnings than ZK International Group.

Summary

CIRCOR International beats ZK International Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. The Fluid Handling segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; and oil mist systems, oil purifiers, and tank cleaning systems for the end-users, OEMs, defense contractors, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. Its products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. offers its products through distributors and sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Europe and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, China.

