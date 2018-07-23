Head-To-Head Contrast: OFS Capital (OFS) & Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Capital and Golub Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital 19.01% 8.71% 4.55% Golub Capital BDC 58.88% 8.11% 4.29%

This table compares OFS Capital and Golub Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital $33.43 million 4.62 $7.90 million $1.28 9.05 Golub Capital BDC $137.76 million 8.21 $82.28 million $1.25 15.11

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Capital. OFS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OFS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. OFS Capital pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golub Capital BDC pays out 102.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OFS Capital and Golub Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Golub Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

OFS Capital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.90%. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Given OFS Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than Golub Capital BDC.

Volatility & Risk

OFS Capital has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of OFS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats OFS Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities. The Company may make investments directly or through OFS SBIC I, LP (SBIC I LP), its investment company subsidiary. It focuses on investments in loans, in which OFS Advisor’s investment professionals have expertise, including investments in first-lien, unitranche, second-lien, and mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, on warrants and other equity securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC (OFS Advisor).

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

