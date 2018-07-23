Head-To-Head Contrast: Noble Roman’s (NROM) & Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS: NROM) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Arcos Dorados’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $9.83 million 1.44 -$3.38 million N/A N/A Arcos Dorados $3.32 billion 0.45 $129.16 million $0.61 11.48

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Noble Roman’s and Arcos Dorados, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcos Dorados 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcos Dorados has a consensus price target of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 61.43%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Risk and Volatility

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Noble Roman’s does not pay a dividend. Arcos Dorados pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -29.98% -24.50% -15.45% Arcos Dorados 2.63% 19.72% 5.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats Noble Roman’s on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone take-n-bake locations. It franchises and licenses under the Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza and sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,768 franchised or licensed outlets. It has operations in 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Italy, the Dominican Republic, and Canada. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of April 27, 2018, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,100 McDonald's-branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

