Head to Head Comparison: Yingli Green Energy (YGE) vs. Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Yingli Green Energy (NYSE: YGE) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Yingli Green Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yingli Green Energy and Cypress Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yingli Green Energy 2 0 0 0 1.00 Cypress Semiconductor 1 3 9 0 2.62

Yingli Green Energy presently has a consensus target price of $1.31, indicating a potential downside of 8.40%. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Cypress Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cypress Semiconductor is more favorable than Yingli Green Energy.

Dividends

Cypress Semiconductor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Yingli Green Energy does not pay a dividend. Cypress Semiconductor pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and Cypress Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yingli Green Energy -39.90% N/A -9.37% Cypress Semiconductor -1.63% 15.62% 7.89%

Risk and Volatility

Yingli Green Energy has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and Cypress Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yingli Green Energy $1.29 billion 0.02 -$509.97 million ($9.50) -0.15 Cypress Semiconductor $2.33 billion 2.63 -$80.91 million $0.60 28.43

Cypress Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Yingli Green Energy. Yingli Green Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor beats Yingli Green Energy on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yingli Green Energy Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects. The company primarily sells its PV modules to distributors, wholesalers, power plant developers and operators, and PV system integrators under the Yingli and Yingli Solar brands in the People's Republic of China, Japan, India, the United States, England, Turkey, France, Germany, England, and internationally. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's Republic of China.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and timing solutions. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

