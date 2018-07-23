Head-To-Head Analysis: Mercury General (MCY) and State Auto Financial (STFC)

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.5% of State Auto Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Mercury General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares State Auto Financial and Mercury General’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial $1.42 billion 0.96 -$10.70 million ($0.40) -79.83 Mercury General $3.42 billion 0.73 $144.87 million $1.64 27.50

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial. State Auto Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for State Auto Financial and Mercury General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mercury General 0 0 0 0 N/A

State Auto Financial currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.57%. Given State Auto Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than Mercury General.

Profitability

This table compares State Auto Financial and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial -0.62% -0.03% -0.01% Mercury General 2.25% 4.77% 1.65%

Dividends

State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. State Auto Financial pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General pays out 152.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mercury General has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mercury General beats State Auto Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Specialty Insurance segment provides commercial coverages that require specialized product underwriting, claims handling, or risk management services. This segment markets and underwrites specialized property exposures with a focus on catastrophe exposed risks covering property, and general liability; markets and underwrites commercial auto, healthcare, umbrella, property, and general liability coverages; and markets and distributes homogenous risks covering commercial auto, general liability, and property. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

