Head to Head Analysis: GreenSky (GSKY) and Cotiviti (COTV)

GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) and Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Cotiviti shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Cotiviti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GreenSky and Cotiviti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cotiviti $678.66 million 6.08 $138.20 million $1.42 31.27

Cotiviti has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GreenSky and Cotiviti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 3 8 0 2.73 Cotiviti 0 11 0 0 2.00

GreenSky presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.64%. Cotiviti has a consensus price target of $35.78, suggesting a potential downside of 19.44%. Given GreenSky’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Cotiviti.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and Cotiviti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky N/A N/A N/A Cotiviti 22.39% 12.68% 6.56%

Summary

Cotiviti beats GreenSky on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider. It also provides analytics and support services, including anti-fraud, waste, and abuse analytics to identify abnormal patterns in coding and billing practices; surveillance and longitudinal analytics; and claims history analytics to identify areas for direct interaction, as well as to identify policy and program changes that can enhance future payment accuracy. The company was formerly known as Connolly Superholdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. in September 2015. Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

