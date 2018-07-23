Head to Head Analysis: Aspen Group (ASPU) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aspen Group and Universal Technical Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $22.02 million 6.36 -$7.06 million ($0.39) -19.62 Universal Technical Institute $324.26 million 0.25 -$8.12 million ($0.51) -6.43

Aspen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Technical Institute. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Technical Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aspen Group and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Universal Technical Institute 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aspen Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 58.50%. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -32.07% -30.07% -18.69% Universal Technical Institute -4.58% -12.34% -6.17%

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Aspen Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education, technology, and professional studies. As of April 30, 2017, it had 4,681 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. The company offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs through its 12 campuses under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. It also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numerical control machining. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

