Head-To-Head Analysis: Aircastle (AYR) versus Triton International (TRTN)

Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Aircastle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Aircastle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Triton International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aircastle has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triton International has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Aircastle pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Triton International pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Aircastle pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Triton International pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aircastle has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aircastle and Triton International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aircastle 0 7 1 0 2.13 Triton International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aircastle currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.75%. Triton International has a consensus price target of $43.80, suggesting a potential upside of 39.94%. Given Triton International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triton International is more favorable than Aircastle.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aircastle and Triton International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aircastle $796.62 million 1.99 $147.87 million $1.87 10.85 Triton International $1.16 billion 2.18 $344.59 million $2.78 11.26

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than Aircastle. Aircastle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triton International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aircastle and Triton International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aircastle 20.50% 9.05% 2.42% Triton International 32.43% 12.30% 2.71%

Summary

Triton International beats Aircastle on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2017, its total fleet consisted of 3,429,796 containers and chassis representing 5,648,987 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

