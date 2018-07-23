HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Holdings Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after buying an additional 167,599 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 198.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after buying an additional 113,265 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 111,650 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.16.

Shares of HCA Healthcare opened at $108.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $108.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In related news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,652,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $5,511,523. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

