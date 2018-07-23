HC Wainwright Lowers TESARO (TSRO) Price Target to $71.00

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cann reiterated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Barclays upgraded TESARO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on TESARO to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESARO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TESARO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.20.

Shares of TESARO opened at $39.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. TESARO has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $137.25.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 177.92% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. TESARO’s quarterly revenue was up 1520.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that TESARO will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $307,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESARO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESARO in the second quarter valued at $733,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESARO by 1.4% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,420,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,431,000 after buying an additional 145,442 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TESARO by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TESARO by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period.

About TESARO

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

