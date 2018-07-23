HB Fuller Co (FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $784.75 Million

Brokerages predict that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will report $784.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.22 million to $795.56 million. HB Fuller reported sales of $562.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $789.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.06 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on HB Fuller in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HB Fuller traded down $1.00, reaching $55.26, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 247,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,346. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.80%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

