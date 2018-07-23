Hays Advisory LLC Lowers Position in ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI)

Hays Advisory LLC decreased its position in ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. Hays Advisory LLC owned 0.59% of ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,398,000.

ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF traded up $0.05, reaching $23.43, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,622. ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFS Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.