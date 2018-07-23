Hays Advisory LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Hays Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.7% of Hays Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hays Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,299,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after buying an additional 1,058,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,564,000 after buying an additional 530,988 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 382,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 288,516 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,001,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,978,000 after buying an additional 275,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF traded down $0.01, reaching $48.80, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 503,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,900. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.