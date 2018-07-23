Hays Advisory LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)

Hays Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Hays Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,226. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $53.74.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.7308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th.

