Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience opened at $5.10 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $183.50 million, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 10,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $53,586.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $213,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,902 shares of company stock worth $1,159,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBIO. Benchmark set a $10.00 price target on Harvard Bioscience and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

