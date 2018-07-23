Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of HMOP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

