Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Insider Sells $410,118.75 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 7,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $410,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hancock Whitney traded up $0.55, reaching $52.20, on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 661,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,817. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

