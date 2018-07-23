Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hallmark Financial Services earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.1926944907618 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

HALL traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,605. The company has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.08 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey R. Passmore sold 18,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $183,870.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,498 shares in the company, valued at $253,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

