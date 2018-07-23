Halcyon Market Capitalization Achieves $397,619.00 (HAL)

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Halcyon has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Halcyon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges. Halcyon has a total market capitalization of $397,619.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.03 or 0.03118540 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00882874 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00028319 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00073545 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00038661 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Halcyon Profile

Halcyon (CRYPTO:HAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 6,117,305 coins. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev . The official website for Halcyon is halcyon.top

Buying and Selling Halcyon

Halcyon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halcyon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halcyon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halcyon using one of the exchanges listed above.

