GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mosaic Co (MOS)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 296.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Mosaic opened at $28.32 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Lumpkins acquired 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $126,336.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,797.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

