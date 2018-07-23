GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4,649.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 508,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 497,449 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,020,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 421,540 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 424,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,071,000 after purchasing an additional 414,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,921,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,710,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,259,000 after purchasing an additional 228,702 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.99 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.65.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629,262.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy opened at $106.21 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

