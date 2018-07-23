GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Halliburton by 58.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Halliburton by 110.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAL opened at $45.20 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

